ASKO Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (ASKO)

ASKO (ASKO) traded 166.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. ASKO has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $44.00 worth of ASKO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASKO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ASKO has traded 163.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002464 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00869639 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016354 BTC.
ASKO Coin Profile
ASKO’s total supply is 138,509,844 coins and its circulating supply is 133,571,258 coins. The official message board for ASKO is medium.com/@AskobarNetwork. ASKO’s official Twitter account is @asko_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASKO is askobar-network.com.
Buying and Selling ASKO
