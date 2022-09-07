ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Trading 6.5% Higher

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.67. 5,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 211,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $51.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.
Institutional Trading of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.