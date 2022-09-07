ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Trading 6.5% Higher

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.67. 5,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 211,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $51.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

Institutional Trading of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 43,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 405,296 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.