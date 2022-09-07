ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Trading 6.5% Higher

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLNGet Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.67. 5,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 211,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $51.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 43,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 405,296 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

