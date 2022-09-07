Atari Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,246.00 (ATRI)

Atari Token (ATRI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. Atari Token has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and $2,246.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atari Token has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Atari Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,325.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004359 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005291 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002646 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00134993 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00036683 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022769 BTC.
Atari Token Profile
Atari Token (ATRI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,481,092,185 coins. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari.
Atari Token Coin Trading
