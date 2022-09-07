ATLANT (ATL) Price Hits $0.0182 on Major Exchanges

ATLANT (ATL) traded up 575.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last week, ATLANT has traded up 574.9% against the US dollar. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $986,821.90 and approximately $298.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ATLANT

ATLANT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 coins. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlant Platform is building a global real-estate platform based on blockchain technology. Atlant is using an ICO (Initial Coin Offering) for growth capital rather than traditional venture capital and shareholders. With a secure, tamper-proof system based on the blockchain, users can trade parcels of property on Atlant's platform and bypass intermediaries in rental deals, transacting P2P (peer-to-peer). “

