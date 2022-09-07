Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.13

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.13 and traded as low as $27.84. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 300 shares.

Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $94.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 49.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 85.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Featured Stories

