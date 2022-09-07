Audius Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Audius has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001459 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $233.76 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,122,625,641 coins and its circulating supply is 824,683,041 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

