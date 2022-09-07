Augur (REP) One Day Volume Tops $6.04 Million

Augur (REP) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. Augur has a market cap of $79.83 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Augur has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur coin can now be bought for approximately $7.26 or 0.00038716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,745.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005458 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004262 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002728 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00134074 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035865 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023474 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
