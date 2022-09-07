Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Acquires C$16,120.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$16,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,236,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,842,762.64.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 27,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$15,881.25.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$11,400.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 16,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,960.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 35,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$23,450.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$347.50.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 6,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$14,200.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$7,400.00.

Aurion Resources Price Performance

Shares of AU opened at C$0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.90. The firm has a market cap of C$67.13 million and a PE ratio of -8.51. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.51 and a twelve month high of C$1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.81.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

