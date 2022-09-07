AurusDeFi (AWX) Price Hits $1.08 on Major Exchanges

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, AurusDeFi has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One AurusDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00005196 BTC on exchanges. AurusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $12,565.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00030546 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00087759 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00042673 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004325 BTC.

About AurusDeFi

AurusDeFi (CRYPTO:AWX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,991 coins. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus. AurusDeFi’s official website is aurus.io.

Buying and Selling AurusDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurusDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AurusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

