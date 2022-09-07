Auto (AUTO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.04 Million

Auto (AUTO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Auto coin can currently be bought for about $261.92 or 0.01359255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Auto has a market capitalization of $13.88 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,269.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00136633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00036753 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022835 BTC.

Auto Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork.

Buying and Selling Auto

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

