Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,688 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $3,181,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $130,889,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock worth $121,174,000 after purchasing an additional 467,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
