Automata Network (ATA) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $26.51 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Automata Network has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002450 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00851708 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015909 BTC.
Automata Network Profile
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
Automata Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.