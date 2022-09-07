Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.08% of Automatic Data Processing worth $71,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 165,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after acquiring an additional 50,446 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $1,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Shares of ADP opened at $238.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.90. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

