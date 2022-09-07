Autonio (NIOX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $50,339.00

Autonio (NIOX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $373,075.02 and approximately $50,339.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001743 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00854297 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015954 BTC.
Autonio Profile
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Autonio Coin Trading
