Autonio (NIOX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $50,339.00

Autonio (NIOX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $373,075.02 and approximately $50,339.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00854297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015954 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

