Avalaunch (XAVA) One Day Volume Hits $177,513.00

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Avalaunch has a market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $177,513.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalaunch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001767 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalaunch has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalaunch alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00856903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Avalaunch Coin Profile

Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp.

Buying and Selling Avalaunch

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalaunch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalaunch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalaunch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalaunch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalaunch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.