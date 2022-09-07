Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Shares Down 0.6%

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.73 and last traded at $51.83. 843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 235,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.15.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 228,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after buying an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 550.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter.

