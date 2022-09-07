Avaware (AVE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17,319.00

Avaware (AVE) traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Avaware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avaware has traded 52.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avaware has a market capitalization of $25,652.18 and approximately $17,319.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,741.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,511.28 or 0.08063992 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00027468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00180884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00288817 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.23 or 0.00769610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.25 or 0.00598939 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001259 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Avaware (AVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avaware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avaware using one of the exchanges listed above.

