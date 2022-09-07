Aventus Market Capitalization Achieves $8.59 Million (AVT)

Aventus (AVT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Aventus token can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00007446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aventus has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and $43,936.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,225.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004373 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005322 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00135266 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00036706 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022888 BTC.
About Aventus
Aventus (AVT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/AventusOfficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Aventus
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.
