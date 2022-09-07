Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $299,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $183.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.85.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

