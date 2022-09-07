Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Hits $0.0409 on Top Exchanges

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $85,333.03 and approximately $28,820.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,735.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00134107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023485 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com.

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

