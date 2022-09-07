Axis DeFi Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,372.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $77,045.07 and $22,372.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com.

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

