Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $24,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 345,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,643,000 after acquiring an additional 120,325 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

