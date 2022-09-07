Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Insider Sells A$974,250.00 in Stock

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN – Get Rating) insider Matthew Spencer sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.33 ($3.03), for a total transaction of A$974,250.00 ($681,293.71).

Baby Bunting Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47.

Baby Bunting Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Baby Bunting Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Baby Bunting Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Baby Bunting Group Company Profile

Baby Bunting Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as specialty retailer of maternity and baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories.

