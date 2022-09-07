Baby Doge Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $138.29 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Baby Doge Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $138.29 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00875476 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016062 BTC.
Baby Doge Coin Coin Profile
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
Baby Doge Coin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.