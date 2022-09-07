Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Babylon in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Babylon in the second quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Babylon by 886.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Babylon by 312.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Babylon in the second quarter valued at $115,000.

Shares of BBLN opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. Babylon has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

