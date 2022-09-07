Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2022

Shares of Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Babylon in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babylon

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Babylon in the second quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Babylon by 886.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Babylon by 312.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Babylon in the second quarter valued at $115,000.

Babylon Price Performance

Shares of BBLN opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. Babylon has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

About Babylon

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Babylon (NYSE:BBLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.