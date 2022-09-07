Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stake Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,314,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.67% of Baidu worth $306,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Baidu by 14.7% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Baidu by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 378,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,078,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Baidu by 63.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 93,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock opened at $134.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $182.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.74.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.86.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

