Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives $67.00 Average PT from Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of analysts have commented on BALL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ball to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ball to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.94 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Down 0.5 %

BALL opened at $55.54 on Friday. Ball has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.