Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives $67.00 Average PT from Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.
A number of analysts have commented on BALL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ball to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ball to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.94 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Ball Stock Down 0.5 %
BALL opened at $55.54 on Friday. Ball has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63.
Ball Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
