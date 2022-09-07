Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Price Target Raised to €0.19 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €0.19 ($0.19) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Banco Comercial Português Price Performance

Banco Comercial Português stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Banco Comercial Português has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

Get Banco Comercial Português alerts:

About Banco Comercial Português

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Banco Comercial Português, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services under the Millennium bcp brand. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.