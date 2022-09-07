Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Price Target Raised to €0.19 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €0.19 ($0.19) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Banco Comercial Português Price Performance
Banco Comercial Português stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Banco Comercial Português has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.
About Banco Comercial Português
