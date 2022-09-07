Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of BAND opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $391.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $110.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 839 shares of company stock valued at $16,479 in the last 90 days. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,044,000 after buying an additional 102,825 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile



Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

