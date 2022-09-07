Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 9,453 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Lamb Weston worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,579 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 696.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,026 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 382,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,311,000 after acquiring an additional 47,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,823,000 after acquiring an additional 799,732 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $755,709. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of LW stock opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.53%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

