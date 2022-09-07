Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 838,711 Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 838,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 2.33% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPKB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,944,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth $3,274,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $2,037,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPKB opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.