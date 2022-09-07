Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 1,997.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of Flex worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Flex by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 845,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after buying an additional 234,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Flex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 69,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,255 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 44,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $726,263.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,913,942.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 44,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $726,263.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,913,942.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $97,096.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,859 shares of company stock worth $8,311,899. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

FLEX stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

