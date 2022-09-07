Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.48% of Eldorado Gold worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 51.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 21.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

EGO opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

