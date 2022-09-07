Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,061,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 2.84% of Gold Royalty worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Royalty by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 11.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Gold Royalty by 12.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Gold Royalty stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.12. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Gold Royalty Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GROY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.