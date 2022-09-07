Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jamf were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAMF. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 51.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

BATS:JAMF opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,213.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

