Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman & Schimel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% during the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 24,940,583 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,365,000 after acquiring an additional 453,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,816,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,033,000 after purchasing an additional 824,503 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $51.27.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

