Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman & Schimel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% during the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 24,940,583 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,365,000 after acquiring an additional 453,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,816,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,033,000 after purchasing an additional 824,503 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $51.27.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.