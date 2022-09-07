Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.50 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,093,000 after acquiring an additional 929,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after buying an additional 884,079 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,246,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9,937.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 326,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,236,000 after acquiring an additional 322,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average is $76.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

