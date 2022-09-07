Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.93 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,255 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of News worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in News by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in News by 5.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in News by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in News by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 54,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of News by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of News to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.29. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $25.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

