Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.13 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266,414 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

IR stock opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

