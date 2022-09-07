Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.73 Million Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 101.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,593 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.22% of New Relic worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEWR. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth about $155,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic stock opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.96. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,063.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $195,183.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,063.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,265 shares of company stock worth $5,862,928 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

