Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,924 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $168.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.14. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $327.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

