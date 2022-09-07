Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 1,447.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,211 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Concentrix worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 846.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $1,348,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,779.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $65,586,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $1,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,779.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,596 shares of company stock valued at $68,915,729. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Concentrix Stock Performance

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $122.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.51. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $121.36 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.84.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Concentrix Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.