Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWV stock opened at $226.00 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.16 and a 52-week high of $280.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.78 and its 200 day moving average is $239.98.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

