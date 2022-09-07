Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. State Street Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,403,000 after purchasing an additional 186,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,228 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,166,000 after acquiring an additional 119,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 960,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $97.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.88 and its 200 day moving average is $120.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $93.41 and a twelve month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

CINF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

