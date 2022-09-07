Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,537 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $105.64 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.36 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.81.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

