Bank of Montreal Can Sells 19,770 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,770 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of W. R. Berkley worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 58.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W. R. Berkley

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $283,092.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at $283,092. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.4 %

WRB stock opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.77. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

