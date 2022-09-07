Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.73

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.73 and traded as low as $12.40. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 2,006 shares trading hands.

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $59.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 179,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

