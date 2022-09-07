Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.73

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.73 and traded as low as $12.40. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 2,006 shares traded.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The company has a market cap of $59.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 179,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

