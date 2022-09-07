Bankless DAO (BANK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,865.00

Bankless DAO (BANK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Bankless DAO has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Bankless DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Bankless DAO has a market cap of $3.28 million and $9,865.00 worth of Bankless DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 203.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.07 or 0.00890258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00861206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016332 BTC.

About Bankless DAO

Bankless DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,106,469 coins. Bankless DAO’s official Twitter account is @banklessDAO.

Bankless DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankless DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bankless DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bankless DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

