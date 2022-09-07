Bankroll Vault Price Reaches $0.16 (VLT)

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Bankroll Vault has a market cap of $276,569.42 and approximately $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bankroll Vault has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bankroll Vault alerts:

VeraOne (VRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00292303 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010433 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Bankroll Vault

VLT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. The official website for Bankroll Vault is bankroll.network. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Buying and Selling Bankroll Vault

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bankroll Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bankroll Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bankroll Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bankroll Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.